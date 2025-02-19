Jagan slams Andhra govt for denying farmers fair prices

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 19 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday claimed that farmers in Andhra Pradesh are dissatisfied, as they are not receiving remunerative prices for their produce under the TDP-led government.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with chilli farmers at Guntur Mirchi Yard, the former CM stated that no crop—whether black gram, green gram, tomato, cotton, or others—is fetching the minimum support price for farmers.

“Across the state you take any crop, whether it is black gram, green gram tomato, cotton or any other crop, farmers are not receiving minimum support price. This situation is visible in the state,” said Reddy.

Blaming the state government for the farmers' plight, Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "selling" farmers to middlemen.

He further stated that the Naidu-led dispensation had become a "curse" for farmers, recalling how the previous YSRCP government had supported them through its Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) initiative.

The opposition leader also slammed the government for "reversing" all the schemes he had introduced to benefit farmers.

Referring to chilli farmers specifically, Reddy alleged that Naidu was neglecting them, leaving them unable to sell their produce even at a minimum price Several supporters and party activists turned up to attend Reddy’s visit to Guntur Mirchi Yard.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu alleged that there were serious lapses in providing security to Reddy during his visit to Guntur.

PTI

