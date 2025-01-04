Jagan slams Andhra CM Naidu over 'failure' to deliver on poll promises

Amaravati, Jan 4 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "failing" to deliver on several poll promises, especially Super Six, even seven months after coming to power.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 as monthly unemployment assistance and free bus travel for women.

The former chief minister flayed Naidu for not fulfilling the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, which promised Rs 15,000 annually to every school-going child.

“What is this recklessness Chandrababu Naidu towards the promises (poll) you made to people? What is this carelessness in fulfilling your manifesto promises?... You promised Rs 15,000 per child per annum on coming to power (Talliki Vandanam)…but later decided in a cabinet (meeting) that it will not be extended this year,” said Reddy in a long post on X.

In the run-up to 2024 polls, Reddy recalled that the TDP-led alliance made lofty promises, including ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme for all the eligible children of a household, but failed to fulfil it.

In a recent press conference, Information & Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy said that ‘Talliki Vandanam’ will be implemented from the next academic year, 2025-26.

Contrasting ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme with YSRCP regime’s flagship ‘Amma Vodi’ initiative, Reddy highlighted that his government had disbursed Rs 26,067 crore to benefit 44.48 lakh mothers and 84 lakh children between 2019 and 2024, ensuring education for the underprivileged families.

On the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ (assurance to farmer) scheme, Reddy claimed that the TDP had promised Rs 20,000 annually to farmers as input support, but not a single rupee had been disbursed, despite the completion of both Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Additionally, he called out other unfulfilled promises of the government such as Rs 18,000 annual financial aid for women aged 19 to 59 years, Rs 36,000 annual unemployment benefit and other commitments to underscore alleged multiple instances of deception and failure to deliver on election manifesto promises.

“How can you take people for granted without implementing the promises you made? How can you backstab lakhs of mothers, children and farmers,” asked Reddy. PTI

