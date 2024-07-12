Andhra: Ex-CM Jagan, 2 senior IPS officers booked in 'attempt to murder' case

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been booked in an “attempt to murder” case on the basis of a complaint filed by a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA.

An official of Andhra Pradesh police on Friday (July 12) said that besides Reddy, senior IPS officers PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu and retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati, have also been named in the FIR.

The complaint was reportedly lodged by Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju. The MLA in his complaint alleged that there was an attempt on his life in police custody when the YSRCP government was in power.

Vijay Paul and Prabhavati have superannuated.

Complaint filed a month ago

“Raju sent his police complaint through mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former chief minister and others," the official told PTI. Raju also alleged that he was subjected to "custodial torture," the official added.

Police booked the five accused persons under IPC Sections 120 B, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465 and 506 read with 34. Police invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the case is three years old.

The case was booked at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.

TDP MLA’s 2021 arrest

Raju's 2021 arrest case came to the fore in Andhra Pradesh after he lodged a complaint against Reddy and some officials over it on June 11.

He accused Reddy and the senior officials of "plotting" a criminal "conspiracy" against him.

Raju, 62, alleged in his complaint that senior IPS officers Kumar and Sitaramanjaneyulu, police officer Paul and government doctor Prabhavathi were part of that "conspiracy." He was arrested in May, 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 second wave.

"A false case was registered against me by the CBCID of the Andhra Pradesh government. On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process, I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night," Raju alleged in the complaint.

When Raju was arrested, Kumar was heading the CID, Sitaramanjaneyulu the Intelligence wing, Paul was ASP CID and Reddy was the chief minister.

