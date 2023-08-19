Is Jagan building a capital in Vizag or just a seaside villa for himself?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s pitch to move the state capital to Vishakhapatnam may end up as a non-starter as the project still remains in statements and has not moved past the construction of a residence for the chief minister on the Rushikonda Hills.

Political experts say Jagan is using the promise of a new capital only as a ruse to appease the voters of North Andhra Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections and is not serious about shifting it to Vishakhapatnam.

Not a day passes without a high-level functionary of the government stating that the Chief Minister’s Office will start operating from Visakhapatnam soon. While Jagan’s chief advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy issues statements sitting in Amaravati, the current capital of the state, his aides, including ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Gudiwada Amarnath, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy and former TTD chairman YV Subbareddy have been reassuring the people of North coastal Andhra Pradesh that Vishakhapatnam will be declared capital very soon.

Political analysts say the campaign to shift the capital to Vishakhapatnam has been intensified ahead of the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh scheduled in April 2024.

Brakes on trifurcation idea

After coming to power, the Jagan government had decided to trifurcate the state capital to make Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital, Kurnool the Judicial Capital and Amaravati the Legislative Capital to decentralise governance.The Andhra Pradesh High Court, in a ruling on March 3 last year, however, said that the state legislature is not competent to make any legislation to shift, bifurcate or trifurcate the capital.

Despite the high court’s order, Jagan in January 2023, while addressing the International Diplomatic Alliance meeting in New Delhi, announced that Visakhapatnam would become the new capital and he himself would shift his official residence to the city. In March 2023, while inaugurating the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, Jagan reiterated that the city would become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh and he would be moving to the city in the next few days.

Recently, leaders from Jagan’s party YSR Congress claimed that construction of a residence for the chief minister on the Rushikonda Hill overlooking Bay Bengal is underway and will be ready for shifting by September or October.

Empty promises, say Jagan’s critics

Will Jagan really shift the capital to Vishakhapatnam or is just bluffing to strike a sentimental chord with the voters of North Andhra region, which encompasses the districts of Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sithrarama Raju and Anakapalli?

Questioning his motives, Jagan’s critics have sought to know what is keeping the chief minister from working out of Visakhapatnam if he wants to make it the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

“Jagan is not serious about shifting the capital to Vizag (Vishakhapatnam) and that is not his priority,” says Janga Gowtham, the general secretary of Congress’ Andhra Pradesh chapter.