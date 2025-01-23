India's golden era begun; it will clock fastest growth rate, Andhra CM says at Davos

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that India's golden era has started and the country will clock the fastest growth rate.

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the Indian democracy offers stability and everybody is trusting the goal of Viksit Bharat-2047.

"India is moving very fast... The world is watching and they are also looking at India now. So many areas, opportunities are also abundant… Golden era for India has started," said Naidu in an interaction with reporters, Central Ministers and counterparts from other states in the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Citing Bloomberg analytics, the CM said that India will log the highest incremental GDP growth rate in the world from 2028 and from then on the country will be 'unstoppable'.

According to the CM, 'Brand India' is very strong compared to 10 years ago, which is only strengthening year by year.

Reminiscing his past experiences, the CM observed that he had bitter experiences even with some country heads when he tried to promote India.

"I have seen everything in India. Always there was discussion that India can perform. Even I had bitter experience with country heads, I don't want to name all of those people now. I used to talk the same language that India will perform and India will be the country to watch but they (state heads) used to tell me you are so optimistic, it won't happen in India," said Naidu.

However, he highlighted that today the whole world is saying that India is moving very fast and 'some people may be jealous' but the strength is huge, he said.

Asserting that India possesses many hidden strengths which are not new, Naidu said the country has come a long from being heckled internationally as a county logging two percent growth rate to emerge as the fifth largest economy with the third highest purchasing power parity.

He exuded confidence that India will either be the number one or two country by 2047 even as its youth is prepared to seize the opportunity, and added that if an entity misses an opportunity to invest in India now then it will miss it forever.

Asserting that India is well positioned in the space of renewable energy, sustainability and green hydrogen, he said the Government of India is focusing on adding 500 GW of renewable energy, out of which 165 GW will originate from Andhra Pradesh.

According to Naidu, India is commanding respect and received well at WEF. He said the country marked its presence everywhere in the Swiss resort town of Davos which hosts the annual WEF.

Further, Naidu said India has risen to the stature of offering its technologies at WEF than taking from there and added that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new reality. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)