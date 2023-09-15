Hearing on Naidu’s bail petitions posted to September 19

A court in Vijayawada on Friday (September 15) adjourned to September 19 the hearing of two bail petitions filed by TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.



Naidu, remanded in judicial custody for 14 days for alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corp, had filed an interim bail petition and one seeking regular bail.

"The court heard the matter in detail and directed it be posted to September 19 to enable (CID lawyers) to file a counter affidavit," Special Public Prosecutor YN Vivekananda, representing the CID, told PTI.

He said the CID lawyers have opposed both the bail petitions on the grounds of maintainability.

Considering that Naidu's legal team is not filing a counter affidavit to CID custody, Vivekananda said they had urged the lower court to take it up on September 19 so that the directions given by the High Court may have a binding effect on this court.

Bail applications

According to the special public prosecutor, both the interim bail and the main bail applications were filed under the same sections and no conditions were specified, distinguishing them.

Vivekananda stressed that an interim bail was not maintainable as Naidu was already in remand.

Andhra Pradesh Director of Prosecutions J Sudharshana Reddy observed that interim bail applications were generally filed during family emergencies and a detainee is given bail for 24 to 48 hours.

In the interim bail petition, Naidu denied all the allegations levelled against him and claimed there was no prima facie evidence on record.

The TDP leader is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

(With agency inputs)