    Five engineering students killed in an accident in Palnadu district. Photo: ANI

    Car rams truck in Andhra Pradesh; 5 engineering students killed

    Five engineering students on Ayyappa Swamy deeksha died after their car hit a truck in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh; police register a case

    5 Dec 2025 3:28 PM IST  (Updated:2025-12-05 09:59:54)

    Chilakutpeta (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 5 (PTI) Five engineering students who were observing Ayyappa Swamy deeksha (penance) have been killed in an accident here in Palnadu district when their car crashed into a truck from behind, said a police official.

    Police said the accident occurred late on Thursday on the new bypass road in Chilakutpeta after the truck driver allegedly slowed down his vehicle suddenly.

    "Four students died on the spot, and another person succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital," the official told PTI.

    The students were travelling from Guntur to Penukonda in Sri Satya Sai district, police said. Meanwhile, police registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI

