Don’t forget Godavari roots: Grandaunt’s message to Usha Chilukuri Vance

Usha Chilukuri Vance has suddenly put a nondescript village in Andhra Pradesh and relatives who have never even met her in the spotlight. Usha is the wife of JD Vance, Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate for the forthcoming US presidential elections.

C Shantamma, a 96-year-old Vizag-based physics professor, who has never met or spoken to Usha, is hogging the limelight by virtue of being a distant relative of hers. She simply wants Usha to remember her Godavari roots and contribute to India in whatever way possible.

Usha’s origin

“I am related to Usha through my husband (C Subramanya Sastry). She is the granddaughter of my brother-in-law who worked as an IIT professor,” Shantamma told a vernacular news channel on Wednesday (July 17). Subramanya Sastry’s oldest brother, C Rama Sastry, is Usha’s grandfather. Her parents, C Radhakrishna and Lakshmi, immigrated to the US around 1980.

According to Shantamma, who still teaches physics as an emeritus professor at a private university in Vizianagaram, Usha’s family belonged to Vadduru village near Tanuku town in the lush green West Godavari district.

“Chip in for India”

She was delighted over Usha’s identity as the spouse of a US vice-presidential candidate, and also as an accomplished lawyer herself. “I consider her a very important person. She may have many powers now but she must have endured many difficulties too,” said Usha’s grand aunt, noting JD Vance’s contribution and efforts in enabling her success.

Calling Vance a “helpful husband”, she said he may have helped Usha a lot in her career by providing a conducive atmosphere. However, she called on Usha to remember her Godavari roots and always chip in for India in whichever way possible.

Vance, 39, is among the youngest Americans to have been formally accepted as a vice-presidential candidate. Trump and his running mate Vance will challenge President Joe Biden and his Vice-President Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party in the November 5 presidential election.

(With agency inputs)