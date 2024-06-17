Day after razing unauthorised structures at Jagan's residence, official transferred

Hyderabad, June 17 (PTI) A senior official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was transferred following the demolition of unauthorised structures at the residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here.

Hemant Bhorkhade, Zonal Commissioner (Khairatabad), was asked to report to the General Administration department, official sources said on Monday.

His transfer on Sunday reportedly came as the demolition at Reddy's residence was carried out without giving information to top government officials.

The GHMC on Saturday demolished certain structures on the pavement adjacent to the Lotus Pond residence of Reddy here.

The demolition works were carried out days after Reddy stepped down as chief minister of the neighbouring state.

A senior official of GHMC had said the civic authorities removed the structures abutting the compound wall to carry out tiling work on the pavement at Jagan's residence.

The structures were being used by security personnel.

