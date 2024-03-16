Countdown for Jagan has begun, says Chandrababu Naidu after poll notification

Amaravati, March 16 (PTI) TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the 'countdown' for Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has started with the announcement of election notification for the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

While the YSRCP chief said that he is ready for the May 13th election, Naidu said that the poll notification is the first step towards ushering in a new era and that the state is poised to witness all good days from now.

"This is the day five crore people have been waiting for five years. The Election schedule has come and the countdown for Jagan has started while polling is the only thing left," said Naidu in a post on social media platform X.

According to the Leader of Opposition, the day has arrived for the people of Andhra Pradesh to give "no chance" to the YSRCP government which asked for "one chance". He also said that the people should vent their voice through their vote without fear and with freedom and wished them the best.

In a post on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy said he is ready for the May 13th election, calling on people to vote for the YSRCP symbol 'fan'.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh ridiculed the release of 24 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly candidates' names by YSRCP today, which coincided with the Election Commission's poll schedule notification day.

"Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy just released the passengers list for the sinking ship called YSRCP," said Lokesh in a post on X.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V Vijayasai Reddy said the time has come for every ruling party activist to jump into the electoral battlefield as the poll bugle has been sounded.

"From the past five years, YSRCP has been ruling by keeping welfare and development as two eyes and for this to continue we have to win again. Jagan has to become the CM again," said Vijayasai Reddy in a post on X.

Moreover, he called on YSRCP supporters to hit back at the alleged ulterior politics of their political opponents. PTI

