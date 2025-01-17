CM Naidu 'whiling' away time with visions and growth rates: YS Sharmila

Amaravati, Jan 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Friday emphasised that special category status (SCS) is the only panacea for the state and accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to fulfil poll promises and "whiling" away time under the guise of visions and growth rates.

The opposition leader noted that the SCS is the only panacea for all the difficulties being faced by the state, whether it is development, receiving funds, establishing industries or creating jobs for youth.

"Though people reposed faith and voted you (Naidu) to power, you set aside the promises to while away time under the guise of visions and growth rates," said Sharmila in a post on 'X'.

Sharmila's comments come in the wake of Naidu's SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision and the recent GSDP growth projections with an annual growth rate target of 15 per cent.

Observing that the TDP supremo waxed eloquent in the name of 'Super Six' poll promises in the run-up to 2024 general elections, the Congress leader alleged that Naidu is now saying that they can be implemented only if income rises.

'Super Six' schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes include Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum, three free gas cylinders to every household and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

She asserted that the CM is now making strange claims that the state cannot raise credit, per capita income has to increase and the population is an asset when he is 'not able to fulfil his promises'.

"We are asking him a straight question. Didn't you (Naidu) know that the state was under Rs 10 lakh crore debt while giving Super Six promises during polls? Didn't you know that Super Six requires Rs 2 lakh crore per year?," she said.

She questioned the TDP supremo whether he didn't know that there would be a deficit even after diverting the entire state budget for his poll promises.

Questioning the rationale in Naidu supporting the BJP at the Centre, Sharmila asked what was the need when the state was not "receiving any help", and questioned why the CM has to move closely with PM Narendra Modi. PTI

