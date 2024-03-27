CJI Chandrachud offers prayers at Tirupati temple, examines manuscripts

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 27 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday visited the Sri Venkateswara temple here and offered prayers, said an official.

Justice Chandrachud was welcomed by the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Dhiraj Singh Thakur while the temple priests accorded him a ceremonial welcome.

"After visiting the deity, the CJI was showered with blessings by the temple priests at Ranganayakula Mandapam," said a press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Further, TTD officials gifted a portrait of the deity to Justice Chandrachud along with 'prasadam' (consecrated food), diary, calendar, incense sticks, and 'panchagavya' products.

After his visit to the temple in the morning, the CJI proceeded to view and examine manuscripts at the S V Vedic University.

Justice Chandrachud said that it is everybody's responsibility to pass on the knowledge embedded in these ancient manuscripts to future generations.

Later, the CJI spoke to reporters and said that he was happy to know that ancient manuscripts are being safeguarded and that he also learnt about ancient legal texts there.

Justice Chandrachud highlighted that the varsity's professors have enlightened him on law in ancient civilization and other nitty-gritty. He called for the protection and dissemination of knowledge contained in the manuscripts, across India and the world. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)