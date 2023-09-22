The Federal
Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand extended till September 24 in skill development scam case

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the AP Skill Development Corp, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore.

22 Sep 2023 7:48 AM GMT

A Vijayawada court on Friday (September 22) extended the judicial remand till September 24 of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a corruption case.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau extended the remand by two days.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the AP Skill Development Corp, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crores to the state exchequer.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison in Vijayawada.

Andhra PradeshChandrababu Naiducorruption
