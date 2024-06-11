Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM on Wed; Modi to attend

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was on Tuesday elected the NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and will take oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

TDP, Janasena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators unanimously elected Naidu in Vijayawada after Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan proposed him.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari also backed Naidu.

TDP leader too

Earlier in the day, Naidu was unanimously elected the TDP legislative party leader, party leader K Atchen Naidu said.

Similarly, Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan was elected the party's floor leader in the House.

Addressing the meeting, Naidu said: "With all your cooperation, I am swearing in tomorrow (as chief minister) and I would like to thank you all for that.”

Modi to attend

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event.

Naidu, who will become the chief minister for the fourth time, said he had asked for the central government's cooperation with the southern state, and this had been assured.

Amravati, Visakhapatnam

The TDP leader said Amaravati would be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh and also promised to complete the Polavaram Project.

He said the port city of Visakhapatnam will be developed as the economic capital and an advanced special city.

"I would like to salute all the five-crore people in the state for showing their determination to save the state,” he said.

Brute majority

The TDP victory enabled NDA leaders from the southern state to command respect in New Delhi, he added.

The NDA, comprising the TDP, BJP, and Janasena, won a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state. The alliance won 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.