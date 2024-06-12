Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra CM; PM Modi, NDA allies attend event

Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday morning (June 12) was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in a grand ceremony.

The event was held near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of secrecy to Naidu.

Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan took the oath as a minister in the Naidu cabinet. Sources say that he has been offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, also took oath as a minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel, and Chirag Paswan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP leader Praful Patel, several other leaders and prominent personalities were present at the ceremony. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, ex-Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and superstars Rajnikanth and Chiranjeevi were also present.

Naidu, who was ousted by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 Assembly polls, stormed to power this time around, with his TDP clinching 135 of the 175 Assembly seats. This is his fourth term in the chief minister’s office.



Kalyan’s Janasena, which besides the BJP is in alliance with the TDP in the state, is being offered three cabinet berths while the BJP has been allotted one.



In the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the cabinet can have 26 ministers, including the chief minister.

Committed to Amaravati project: Naidu

In separate meetings on Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader.

Addressing the legislators, Naidu asserted that he is committed to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of the state.

"With all your cooperation, I am swearing in tomorrow (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony,” Naidu said, adding he had sought cooperation from the Union government for Andhra Pradesh's development and it was "assured".

TDP sources said invitations have been extended to farmers who gave their land for the Amaravati capital project and also to some people who were allegedly harassed during the previous YSR Congress regime.

Naidu became chief minister of then undivided Andhra Pradesh for the first time in 1995 and served two consecutive terms. In 2014 he became the first chief minister of Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation and served in the post till 2019.

The NDA in Andhra Pradesh, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, secured a brute majority in the Assembly with 164 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls that were conducted simultaneously, the alliance got 21 of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state.