Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks Centre's support for Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and sought the Union government's support for crucial proposals for the state's development.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a vital partner in the BJP-led NDA government, sought enhanced assistance for Andhra Pradesh if the special category status cannot be granted to the state, sources said.

The TDP chief, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, also held talks with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal on state-specific issues.

Sources indicated that Naidu is scheduled to meet several other Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Health Minister J P Nadda.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister's Delhi visit is seen as crucial for securing Central support for the state's development following its bifurcation in 2014. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)