Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in three cases

In a relief for former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to him in connection with three cases.

The High Court granted anticipatory bail to Naidu, the TDP chief, in the Inner Ring Road (IRR) case, the excise policy case, and the sand mining case.

Last November, the court court granted him in the skill development scam case.



Naidu was arrested by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the skill development case on September 9 last year.

