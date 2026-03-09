Chandrababu Naidu accuses previous YSRCP regime of ‘scandals and controversies'

Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that the previous YSRCP government was filled with "scandals" such as the "liquor scam", Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration and others.

Addressing a public meeting at Kotha Buruju village in Nandyal district, the chief minister alleged that corruption leading to Rs 100-crore per month was carried out in the Excise Department. The money was more important to the previous rulers than poor people's health, he added.

"The previous government (YSRCP) was filled with scandals and controversies. Thirty thousand people died from drinking spurious liquor," Naidu said on the sidelines of distributing newly printed pattadar passbook (land documents) embedded with advanced security features.

The chief minister personally facilitated a couple of villagers to digitally record their thumb impressions.

The TDP supremo accused former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of spending Rs 750 crore to etch his images on survey stones.

The CM said the NDA government is issuing tamper-proof passbooks with QR codes, blockchain technology and others.

Out of 16,816 villages, Naidu asserted that the previous YSRCP government had surveyed 6,860 villages and issued nearly 20 lakh erroneous passbooks. Setting aside those passbooks, he said new ones are being issued.

Naidu also alleged that the previous government adulterated the Tirupati laddu ghee.

The YSRCP leaders are undertaking a "false propaganda" on the CBI-led SIT's report on the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. They are indulging in "counterattacks" to escape, he said.

Naidu vowed that he will not spare anybody desecrating Sri Venkateswara Swamy and added that he is sanitising issues such as Tirumala laddu adulteration, corruption through liquor and land encroachment.

Further, he alleged that the previous YSRCP government engaged in several irregularities pertaining to land, which is affecting nearly two crore acres.

"They brought a land titling act to takeover private lands. As soon as we came to power, it was rescinded and land records are being rectified," he claimed.

Promising to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub, he said the Centre gave Rs 30,000 crore under the Purvodaya scheme.

He said the government is giving a 50 per cent subsidy for covers used to enclose mangoes, noting that they are fetching lucrative prices, rising up to Rs 1.7 lakh per tonne in the international market.

Earlier, the CM inspected a few stalls showcasing horticultural produce at the venue and learnt from the farmers that enclosing fruits with covers yielded a better price.

He directed officials to encourage crop varieties yielding better profits.

Moreover, Naidu promised that he will not "increase power charges" and accused the previous YSRCP regime of burdening people with Rs 32,000 crore power charges.

Further, the CM also instructed officials to take measures to improve groundwater levels. PTI

