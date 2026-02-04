Meet 'ASC Arjun', AI robot who helped cops nab offenders at Visakhapatnam railway station

A high point of technology was witnessed in Andhra Pradesh recently when an AI (artificial intelligence)-powered humanoid robot deployed at the Visakhapatnam railway station made a striking debut by helping the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel identify and apprehend two habitual offenders.

Meet 'ASC Arjun'

The humanoid robot 'ASC Arjun', developed in the coastal city itself, has been installed at its railway station under the supervision of the RPF to enhance passenger safety. Integrated with AI and Internet of Things technology, the robot is capable of real-time surveillance and passenger assistance.

Its functions include facial recognition to identify unauthorised individuals, AI-based crowd management, public announcements in English, Telugu and Hindi, platform patrols, and early detection of fire and smoke.

'ASC Arjun' on duty at Visakhapatnam railway station

Robocop in action

For the first time since its deployment, the robot or rather robocop, successfully carried out its duties and surprised many by identifying suspected criminals.

On Monday (February 2) night, at around 8.10 pm, 'ASC Arjun', while on surveillance on platform No.1 of the railway station, matched the face of a suspicious individual with images of known offenders stored in its database. Upon confirming the match, it immediately sent an alert to the RPF CCTV control room in Visakhapatnam.

Yields results after initial skepticism

Following the alert, on-duty CCTV staff Head Constable B S Narayana reviewed the live feed and promptly alerted Sub-Inspector V Keerthi Reddy and the Waltair Division Crime Prevention and Detention Squad. Acting in coordination, the team conducted checks and apprehended Adapa Siva, 39, and his associate G Bangaru.

The two were handed over to the Government Railway Police for further investigation.

'ASC Arjun' successfully identified a potential suspect by comparing his facial image against a pre-existing database of recognised criminals.

During questioning, it emerged that both individuals were hardened habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases registered under the Rayagada Police Station in Odisha. They were found to have a long history of offences, including theft, robbery, dacoity, assault and violations under the Arms Act.

Authorities noted that the duo had entered the railway station without permission and were identified at the entry point itself through AI technology. Action was initiated against them under the Indian Railways Act, 1989. The Rayagada police were also informed.

Official response

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra said the incident demonstrated how effective AI-based technology can be in identifying criminals in crowded public places. He said the deployment of the rail robot cop 'ASC Arjun' is strengthening passenger security and described the robot’s performance as outstanding.