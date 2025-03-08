Araku Coffee should become next Starbucks: Andhra CM Naidu

Markapuram (Andhra Pradesh), March 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he aspires to see Araku coffee reach the status of a global brand like Starbucks in the future.

While celebrating International Women's Day here, Naidu noted that Araku Coffee, grown by tribal farmers, has already gained international recognition.

"One day, our Araku Coffee should emerge as another Starbucks. It should become an international brand. To achieve this, set up 100 pilot outlets," said Naidu, addressing a large gathering of Women's Day celebrants.

He emphasised that he had found a partner to promote and establish Araku Coffee centres and called for their expansion into every village and major panchayat, encouraging women to take the lead.

An agreement was signed to expand Araku Coffee into the global market. The first phase includes setting up 100 Araku Coffee outlets, benefiting rural women, said an official press release.

"Not just Araku Coffee, I will also help you set up restaurants and bring in international partners. You must seize this opportunity," he urged.

With flagships in Paris and Bangalore, Araku Coffee is the first terroir-mapped coffee to also champion the world's largest certified organic plantation in the Eastern Ghats of India.

Additionally, Naidu announced that he had signed agreements with 24 organisations on Saturday, which he said would create "lakhs of jobs," adding that this was just the beginning.

The CM also launched a programme to distribute 1.5 lakh free sewing machines, along with seamstress training.

Bank loans worth Rs 645 crore were distributed to 7,471 urban poor women with each woman receiving loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Under the bank linkage scheme, Rs 1,826 crore was sanctioned to 1.43 lakh rural women, and Rs 1,000 crore was allocated under the Stree Nidhi scheme with beneficiaries receiving cheques.

The government partnered with Flipkart to sell DWCRA products and signed an agreement with Catalyst Management Services to impart business training to women in agriculture and non-agricultural sectors.

Besides, an agreement was signed with the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation to support agricultural value chains. The government also partnered with the Centre for Collective Development to purchase organic products from DWCRA groups.

Through a partnership with Rapido, onboarding fees and monthly charges for women riders will be waived for three months, benefiting them by up to Rs 30,000.

The government has provided 1,000 electric vehicles, including 760 e-bikes and 240 e-autos, for female riders, said the press release.

The Chief Minister announced a gratuity scheme for 55,607 Anganwadi workers and 48,909 helpers. Workers will receive Rs 1.79 lakh to Rs 2.32 lakh, and helpers will get Rs 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.41 lakh.

Under the PM-Vishwakarma scheme, the government sanctioned loans of up to Rs 1 lakh each for 1,000 women, among other initiatives. PTI

