AP fire tragedy: Congress condoles loss of lives, urges steps to avoid such incidents

The Congress on Thursday (August 22) condoled the loss of lives in the terrible fire tragedy in a pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, and urged the government to take steps to avoid such incidents in the future.

A major fire and explosion ripped through a pharma unit in Anakapalle on Wednesday (August 21), leaving 17 people dead and 33 injured. There could have been higher casualties, but due to lunchtime fewer workers were in the plant when the accident occurred.

Harrowing scenes

Harrowing scenes unfolded with injured workers - their skin ripped and peeling off, bodies soaked in blood - being shifted to hospital in ambulances after the incident occurred at 2.15 pm at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd.

"Deeply anguished by the terrible fire tragedy in a pharmaceutical factory in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh where several people have lost their lives," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. The government must provide them with immediate and adequate compensation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and we wish them a speedy recovery," he said.

"We need to take more preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future and ensure justice to the victims, therefore the government must act with alacrity on the high-level probe," the Congress president said.

CM Naidu orders high-level inquiry

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, promising stringent action against the management if its negligence was found to have caused the tragic incident.

Escientia Advanced Sciences, which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) commenced production in 2019 with an investment of ₹200 crores. It is located on a 40-acre campus in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s multi-product special economic zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram cluster.

