Andhra woman dies by suicide after being brutally trolled: Guntur SP

A 32-year-old woman from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh allegedly took the extreme step of dying by suicide due to "online trolling".

The woman, Geethanjali Devi, took her life unable to handle the trolling on social media by TDP and Jana Sena workers for praising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, said her family members. On March 7, an upset Geethanjali jallegedly jumped in front of a running train near Tenali railway station, unable to deal with the “malicious trolling” by TDP and JSP supporters. She was harassed for praising Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government’s schemes in a video. She was rushed to Guntur government general hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on March 11. According to the Guntur SP Tushar Dudi, “The language used by the trolls does not have any place in a civilised world. Geethanjali and her family members were trolled, forcing her to commit suicide. We have identified a few social media profiles which are handled by actual owners and a few fake accounts. We will make sure we trace them and take action.”

The language used on Geethanjali by trolls does not have any place in the civilized world. Not only Geetanjali, her family members were also trolled which made her commit suicide. She was forced to commit suicide because she posted a video excitedly. We as AP govt and AP police… pic.twitter.com/PC04RZxBDp — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) March 12, 2024

The police told the media that the Loco Pilot (of the train) said she committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a train and sustained multiple injuries all over the body. She was admitted to GGH, Guntur where she succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday, the police said in a statement. Police investigation showed that Geetanjali had participated in one of the ruling party’s beneficiary programmes where she received a land patta. After which, she gave an interview to local media channels, which went viral on platforms.

"After getting viral she was brutally trolled," said SP Dudi. The SP further said that from inputs by family members and the report of the railway investigation officer they will alter the section to 306 IPC. (abetment to suicide). CM condoles death Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled her death and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹20 lakh to the bereaved family. Reddy told the police to take strong action against the social media users who allegedly posted inappropriate comments on Geetanjali's interview on a YouTube channel. The ruling YSRCP workers staged protests demanding justice for Geetanjali. YSRC leader and former chairperson of the State Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma accused the TDP and the JSP of humiliating Geethanjali using foul language and forcing her to end her life. She asked the police to take stern action against those responsible for her death. TDP refutes charges The TDP, however, refuted the allegations and said that Geetanjali was killed by two unknown men. Her death has triggered a political slugfest between the political parties. Geethanjali is survived by her husband Balachandra and two children.