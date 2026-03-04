Andhra to run 10 medical colleges under PPP model in two years

Amaravati, Mar 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday said the government is taking measures to run 10 medical colleges under the PPP model in the next two financial years.

Addressing the Assembly, Yadav observed that out of 17 medical colleges (Initiated during the previous YSRCP regime), 11 were sanctioned under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and three each under the Central Government and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

"The government is taking measures to run 10 medical colleges under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the next two financial years," said Yadav, adding that the total cost would amount to Rs 8,480 crore.

He alleged that only Rs 1,500 crore was spent on these colleges during the previous YSRCP government and claimed that Rs 500 crore alone was spent on Pulivendula medical college, allegedly neglecting others.

Yadav asserted that the government has spent Rs 900 crore on these colleges since coming to power, and claimed that YSRCP leaders had made false statements about having built these medical colleges. Further, he asserted that the previous government did not even take up land acquisition for Parvatipuram Medical College. PTI

