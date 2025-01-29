Andhra to roll out 'WhatsApp governance' on January 30

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce 'WhatsApp governance' starting Thursday, enabling people to avail themselves of 161 services through the messaging app, obviating the need to make multiple visits to government offices for procuring documents.

Officials gave Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a demonstration of this new programme during a review meeting held at the secretariat on Wednesday.

"In the first phase, the government makes 161 services available in this. Officials explained to the CM during the presentation, on how people availing these services will choose their options," said an official press release.

Services pertaining to the Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, CM Relief Fund (CMRF) and Municipal Departments would be provided in the first phase and the second phase is expected to promise more services.

Further, the CM directed officials to ensure that people's data doesn't fall into the hands of cyber criminals and called for the strengthening of forensic and cybersecurity.

On October 22, 2024, the state inked a deal with Meta to extend services through WhatsApp.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh is expected to inaugurate WhatsApp governance services on Thursday, the press release added. PTI

