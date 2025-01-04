Andhra seeks to replicate Karnataka women’s free bus travel scheme

An Andhra Pradesh government delegation visited Bengaluru to explore the possibility of copying Karnataka’s scheme of allowing free bus travel to women across the state.

A 15-member team visited the Karnataka State Road Transport Corp (KSRTC) headquarters on Friday to study the scheme and interacted with officials as well as a section of women commuters.

Andhra Pradesh wants to replicate Karnataka's Shakti Scheme, which offers free bus travel for women as part of its broader welfare initiatives. It is applicable in all four state-run transport corporations.

Also read: Karnataka to purchase 5,600 more buses following success of Shakti scheme of free travel for women

AP minister praises Karnataka scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the delegation and provided them detailed documents on the scheme's success.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy, who led the delegation, told the media: "The Shakti scheme benefits working women, students and labourers, making it a pro-poor initiative. We are committed to launching similar pro-people schemes in Andhra."

AP team to also visit TN

Reddy gave insights into the scheme's financial framework and social impact.

The Andhra delegation also plans to visit Tamil Nadu and other states implementing comparable programmes.

Also read: Karnataka: Shakti scheme for women touches milestone of 100 crore free bus rides

Women living in Andhra Pradesh will get to travel for free within the state on all non-premium buses run by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corp (APSRTC).

Economics of free travel

The APSRTC has about 11,200 buses, 73 per cent of which are non-premium, an official said. Andhra Pradesh estimates that some 25 lakh women will benefit daily from the scheme, which is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 277 crore per month.