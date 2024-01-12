Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt plans to complete caste census by February 15

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has set a deadline of February 15 this year for the completion of the ongoing caste census in the state, according to a report.

The government had issued an order a few days ago seeking efficient enumeration and data collection, an NDTV report said on Friday (January 12).

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had urged the Centre, in November 2021, to conduct a caste census along with the 2021 Census. However, the BJP government at the centre did not conduct the Census.

The YSRCP government is using its wide network to ensure that the data is collected swiftly and accurately and is hopeful that this census will give it a clear understanding of the different communities and their demographic status.