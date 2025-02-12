Andhra to launch work from home for women in 'big way'

Andhra Pradesh is planning to launch work-from-home for women employees to ensure a better work-life balance for them.

This was announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on social media. He said that initiatives encouraging work-from-home will foster greater participation of women in the workforce.

Large-scale 'WFH' initiative for women

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is planning to launch work from home in a "big way" for women.

The state is all set to implement a large-scale Work From Home (WFH) initiative, particularly aimed at benefiting women professionals. Recognising that the work landscape had transformed after the pandemic, he said the state is leveraging remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) to create flexible and productive work environments.

He pointed out that such initiatives can help them to strike a better work-life balance as well.

Equal access to growth opportunities

Extending his "greetings to all women and girls in STEM" on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, he announced his government's commitment to providing equal access to growth opportunities in STEM fields.

“Today, we celebrate their achievements and commit ourselves to providing them equal and full access to growth opportunities in these fields," Naidu added in the post.

In his view, the Andhra Pradesh IT & GCC Policy 4.0 is a game-changing step in that direction.

And revealed that the government is offering incentives for developers to create IT office spaces in every city/town/mandal and supporting IT/GCC firms to generate employment at the grassroots.

"I'm confident these initiatives will foster greater workforce participation, especially of women professionals, who will benefit through flexible remote/hybrid work options," Naidu said.

Post-Covid work life

Work from home mode became the mainstay for most industries after the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to stay indoors. After the pandemic, many companies shifted back to work-from-office mode. Some, however, have continued with the work-from-home or hybrid modes.

"As we know, work landscape underwent a shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. With technology readily available to scale, 'Work From Home' gained prominence. Concepts such as remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) can empower businesses and employees alike to create flexible, productive work environments," Naidu said.



