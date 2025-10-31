How caste-based gambling flourishes in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari

On the face of it, they are just recreation hubs. But in effect, they are key players where power dynamics — political and social — are played out.

We are speaking about clubs in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district where there are several layers of illegality — there is rampant gambling, and the activities are controlled by the dominant castes, offering a lethal combination. The locals say theyfeel helpless as the illegal trades flourish, aided and abetted by police negligence.

In places such as Undi, Bhimavaram and Palakollu, such clubs witness illegal gambling activities, including rummy and other games, which are mainly controlled by the people of the Kshatriya community, referred to as 'Rajus'.

The other dominant community members here are the Kapus. They constitute a significant part (40 per cent) of the demography in West Godavari district, but it is the Khastriyas who hold socio-political control.

Over 140 cases reported in 2025

In 2025, West Godavari district reported 141 cases of gambling and more than 1,000 arrests. The elite clubs were closed, but the activities simply moved to less visible city outskirts.

Critics argue that the scenario reflects systemic failures within law enforcement and governance, allowing caste-based power players to prevail unchecked. They also say that the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974 has been weakened.

The episode brings to the fore the ugly face of the region’s caste dynamics and the role it plays in what is being termed ‘caste capitalism’ — a phenomenon which adversely affects people, families and communities as youth are falling prey to addiction, debt and even suicide.

Reputable clubs under scanner

Renowned local clubs such as the Cosmo Metropolitan Club and Youth Cultural Club, which have been operating since the 1980s and 1990s, respectively, are alleged to be exclusive gambling dens controlled by the Raju community.

The Cosmo started with a swimming pool and tennis courts in the name of 'family recreation'. But allegations go that rummy poker is played here. The Youth Cultural has also been accused of shifting to night games, ahead of tennis tournaments and cultural events.

Clubs such as LH Town Hall, initially established for public events, have also been co-opted by the Kshatriya community, effectively limiting access for other groups.

At the Recreation Club in Akividu, non-Kshatriya castes are allowed to 'play and leave'. Palakollu's Cosmo Club, managed by the same community, started with box cricket and badminton, but changed to rummy games, it's said.

A recent police crackdown on many of these clubs even revealed substantial cash transactions linked to illegal gambling activities. Steps were also taken to shut them.

Cops not beyond suspicion

However, the police themselves have come under the scanner, prompting Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to step in. Kalyan has sought a report from the Director General of Police on Bhimavaram’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayasurya, who has been accused of promoting illegal gambling in the area.

This has cemented the allegations of the local people that the illegal activities continue with the indirect cooperation of the lawkeepers.

There are over 20 recreation clubs across the district, primarily dominated by the Kshatriyas, while the Kapus have found their access to such places restricted. Political affiliations often sway toward the Rajus, with claims that the clubs have been reopened under the current government of the TDP, Janasena Party and BJP. The previous one led by the YSR Congress between 2019 and 2024 had shut down some of the clubs, say some of the locals.

