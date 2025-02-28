Andhra Pradesh unveils ₹3.22 lakh crore budget for 2025-26

Amaravati, Feb 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government on Friday presented a Budget of over Rs 3.22 lakh crore for 2025-26 fiscal with an estimated revenue expenditure of Rs 2.51 lakh crore and capital expenditure of Rs 40,635 crore.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav while presenting the Budget in the state Assembly said the estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 33,185 crore (1.82 per cent of the GSDP) and the fiscal deficit is around Rs 79,926 crore (4.38 per cent of the GSDP).

The budget proposes Rs.47,456 crore for the BC component while school education got an allocation of Rs 31,805 crore for 2025-26.

"I take pride in announcing that the government is launching the Talliki Vandanam scheme, to provide financial support of Rs 15,000 in the academic year 2025-26. The scheme will cover children enrolled in Classes I to XII in both government and private schools," said Keshav, delving on the Super Six election manifesto promise.

The SC component received an allocation of Rs 20,281 crore while Rs 5,434 crore has been earmarked for the welfare of minority communities.

The Budget proposes to allocate Rs 19,264 crore for the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department for 2025-26.

Keshav told the House that the TDP-led NDA government is planning to implement insurance-based health coverage of Rs 25 lakh per family in the next fiscal.

The Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Department, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, got Rs.18,847 crore for 2025-26.

Allocating Rs 13,862 crore to the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, Keshav asserted that greenfield capital city Amaravati has proved to become a self-financing project without state budget assistance as the financing has been secured through the Centre from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and HUDCO.

For the Energy Department, the Finance Minister proposed an allocation of Rs 13,600 crore. According to Keshav, the southern state’s energy sector is undergoing a transformative revival, aiming to emerge as a green hydrogen hub.

Other major allocations included Rs 8,785 crore for the Department of Transport, Roads and Buildings and Rs 8,570 crore for the Home Department.

In his speech Keshav said the government is presenting the budget in the backdrop of the ‘financial destruction caused by the previous regime’.

It has been a highly complex task, because the previous regime (erstwhile YSRCP regime) created financial chaos in every department, he said.

"Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is ushering in a new era of governance-built on a healthy, wealthy, happy society…Our target of SwarnaAndhra 2047 is ambitious, but possible," Keshav added.

Later, Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu presented a Rs 48,341 crore Agriculture Budget for FY26. PTI

