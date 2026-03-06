Andhra govt to ban social media for children under 13, may extend curbs to teens

Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said social media will be prohibited for children below 13 years of age, within the next 90 days, in the state.

Addressing the assembly, the Chief Minister said they are debating whether to extend this ban to children between 13 and 16 years of age.

“Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media,” said Naidu.

The CM said his government will take a call on banning social media for teenagers between 13 and 16 years.

Referring to the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration issue, Naidu said, “Venkateswara Swamy laddu was desecrated. This is not an ordinary crime. It was a deliberate conspiracy,” he said.

During an NDA legislative party meeting in the southern state in 2024, Naidu had alleged that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare the Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.

"That party (YSRCP) doesn’t seem to have realised it, and there was no answer when Sri Venkateswara Swamy was allegedly desecrated," said Naidu.

The CM criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying he showed a lack of remorse over the controversy.

He emphasised that true democracy requires respecting the customs and traditions of religious institutions.

Despite the controversy surrounding the sanctity of the Tirupati temple, he highlighted a surge in religious tourism.

"The state's temples have seen a rise in footfalls, logging a growth of up to 70 per cent," he added. PTI

