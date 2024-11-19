Andhra Pradesh: Naidu govt scraps two-child rule to contest civic polls

Amaravati, Nov 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh assembly on Monday passed a bill which enables a person with more than two children also to contest in urban local body elections, reversing an existing rule.

The AP Municipal Laws Amendment Bill, 2024 reversed a rule which barred individuals with more than two children from contesting the local body polls.

The Bill was introduced in the House four days ago by Municipal Minister P Narayana, said an official press release. It was passed without a debate.

Back in 1994, the southern state brought forth municipal rules which barred individuals with more than two children from competing in urban local bodies to control population growth.

However, the new rule is aimed at reversing the dwindling fertility rate of Andhra Pradesh and thereby increase its population. PTI

