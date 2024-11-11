Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.94-lakh-crore budget for FY25

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday presented a budget of Rs 2,94,427.25 crore for fiscal 2025 with a revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 2,35,916.99 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 32,712.84 crore.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav told the Assembly that the estimated revenue deficit was around Rs 34,743.38 crore (2.12 per cent of GSDP) and the fiscal deficit was estimated at around Rs 68,742.65 crore (4.19 per cent of GSDP) for the financial year.

Boosting economic growth

"The budget proposals … were made by keeping the state's financial position in consideration and to revive the (state) financially by creating wealth. This is aimed at restarting the financial wheels of the state," the minister said.

The budget allotted Rs 16,739 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25, a portfolio held by deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan.

YSRCP government attacked

Other allocations include Rs 29,909 crore for school education and Rs 18,421 crore for healthcare and family welfare.

Attacking the earlier YSRCP government, Kehsav said by the time the previous regime was out of power, the state's financial position was on the verge of collapse.

The opposition YSRCP boycotted the session on Monday.