Andhra Pradesh: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP

Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI) Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Thursday joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM’s camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)