Andhra Pradesh: Dead body delivered in box to under construction house

Yandagandi (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 (PTI) The dead body of a 45-year-old unidentified man was delivered to a family here in West Godavari district in a box with a demand for over Rs one crore, police said.

The box was delivered at the under construction house of the family.

District superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the box was delivered on Thursday night to the family of four with a letter demanding them to pay up Rs 1.3 crore.

"Last night the body reached this place (under construction house)," Asmi told PTI, adding police was probing the case to unearth further details.

According to police sources, the box was delivered at S Tulasi's under construction home in an autorickshaw. PTI

