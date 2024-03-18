Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy to start 21-day state-wide bus yatra

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will embark on a 21-day state-wide bus yatra soon to campaign for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling government is expected to release the itinerary on Tuesday (March 19), which is expected to start on March 26 or 27 and will pass through all the Parliamentary constituencies, except in those districts where the recent siddham (ready) meetings were held.

The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13, and the results will be declared on June 4.

"YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch the bus yatra as part of the election campaign for the upcoming general and assembly elections," said a CMO press release on Monday (March 18).

During the bus tour, there will be interactive sessions in the morning and public meetings in the afternoon.

"As part of the interaction, suggestions would be received from people to further improve the performance of the government," the release said.

According to a YSRCP leader, Reddy would spend time with people and stay overnight in those places where he would be touring. Further, the party has also decided to conduct meetings in all regions and their names have also been prepared.