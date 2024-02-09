Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan calls on PM Modi in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 9). The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes, according to reports. Accompanying Jagan Mohan Reddy were senior YSRCP leaders and Rajya Sabha members V. Vijayasai Reddy and R. Krishnaiah, Tirupati Lok Sabha MP M. Gurumoorthy and others.

Though Reddy's meeting mainly focussed on his state's Special Category status and other issues, the buzz is that the BJP is weighing its political options. Interestingly, the Opposition TDP is also on the BJP's radar.

Reddy, on the other hand, seeks the best outcome for his state and hopes for a hung parliament to negotiate effectively with the ruling alliance. Regardless of voter preferences in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP stands to gain support from various factions in the state.

Within the BJP, there is a division of opinion regarding the party's strategy in Andhra Pradesh. One group, led by state unit boss Daggubati Purandeswari, wants an alliance. On the other hand, another faction believes that contesting independently presents an opportunity to strengthen the party's presence in Andhra.



