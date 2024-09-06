Andhra Pradesh | Close shave for CM Naidu during visit to flood-hit areas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escaped a potential train mishap on Thursday (September 5) while he was conducting a review during his visit to the flood-affected areas in the state.

The incident occurred during his visit to Devinagar. The chief minister was inspecting the railway bridge area along the Madhura Nagar track, where a train passed by. He moved up a nearby ramp to ensure his safety as the train passed, then continued his inspection.



Officials said, “Naidu, during his visit to the Budameru canal, stood on the overflying Madhura Nagar railway track to have a better view of the water flow. A train was coming with considerable speed. On prompting, it slowed down and passed by Naidu.” The tour concluded with his return to the collectorate for further discussions.



Naidu is among the most-protected chief ministers enjoying the central government's Z+ security in view of some Maoist threats in the past. His safety protocols are closely monitored by NSG and other high-level security forces.



Earlier, Naidu took stock of the loss of life and property in the flood-affected areas of Budameru. His visit began at the NTR Collectorate, where people from various regions joined the chief minister and made donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. After receiving the donations, the CM proceeded to Enikepadu.

