Andhra Pradesh accident: Bus-truck collision in Nellore kills seven; 15 injured

Seven people were killed and 15 others injured in an accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru toll plaza in Nellore district early on Saturday (February 10). The accident occurred around 2 am when a truck carrying two oxen heading to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron. "The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed the private bus coming in the opposite direction," Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said.

Four people died on the spot, he said adding two others died at the Nellore government hospital. A case has been registered.