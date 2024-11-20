Andhra maid in Kuwait cries for help in video; claims her employers are trying to 'kill' her

An Andhra woman working as a house help in Kuwait has accused her employers of torture and pleaded to be rescued and sent back to India.

In a tearful video, Gara Kumari, a widow and mother of three, detailed the ordeal that she is going through and sent it to her relatives.

"They are not giving me proper food. they are trying to kill me. Please save me and send me back to my children," she cried in the video.

Kumari was married 19 years ago. After her husband's death five years ago she struggled to make ends meet. She had to take care of two daughters and a son. Her income in her village was insufficient to meet her family's needs.

In an effort to enhance her income, Kumari sought the assistance of an agent, M Sudhakar. With his help, she travelled to Kuwait seven months ago to work as a domestic help leaving her children in her mother's care.

The hopes of a decent life turned to dust, as Kumari alleged physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her employers, denial of proper food, and a threat to her life. The video has gone viral and has angered many in Kakinada district.

Relatives and villagers are now urging authorities to take swift action and rescue Kumari and ensure her safe return to India.

Her agent who facilitated her travel, M Sudhakar, is also being investigated.

Another case

Earlier, in September this year, another Andhra woman, Kavita from Annamayya district, released a video appealing to Andhra Pradesh minister Ram Prasad Reddy to "save her" from torture.

"Please save me, sir. I am being tortured here. I have two children and a disabled husband. I came to Kuwait for their sake, but I am being subjected to injustice here," she said in her video.

In Kavita’s case, her employer locked her up in a room in Kuwait, and allegedly denied her food. She claimed she was under house arrest and pleaded to be rescued. The AP minister referred her case to the Union minister Kondapalli Srinivas, seeking his intervention to ensure Kavitha's safe return to India.

These cases highlight the sad plight of working class migrant workers in the Gulf countries.