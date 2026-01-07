Andhra local body polls in doubt after Backward Classes reservations row

With the High Court's intervention, the debate on Backward Classes (BCs) reservations in Andhra Pradesh has once again become the focal point, as the court sought clarity from the government on the appointment of a dedicated commission to conduct a BC caste census. The court’s intervention has increased the uncertainty over the local body elections in the State.

The issue came up after Dr. Ala Venkateswarlu, president of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the All India Backward Classes Federation, filed a petition arguing that population-based data is essential to ensure fair BC reservations and thus, caste census is unavoidable.

Earlier, a similar petition was filed by Keshana Shankara Rao, state president of the Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Association.

Dr. Venkateswarlu’s petition was heard on Monday (January 5) by a Bench headed by Justice Ravi Cheemalapati. The court directed the state government to submit a report stating whether it had constituted a dedicated commission to determine caste-wise population data. This direction has triggered fresh doubts over whether local body elections can proceed as scheduled.

Legal challenge

In his petition, Dr. Venkateswarlu pointed out that BCs account for nearly 50 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s population, while their reservation in local bodies has been capped between 29 and 34 per cent. He argued that there is no scientifically established data to determine BCs population and that conducting elections without such data would effectively deny BCs of their rightful share of representation.

He further contended that under Articles 14, 15(4), 15(5), 16(4), 38, 40 and 46 of the Constitution, as well as the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, the government is duty-bound to provide reservations in local bodies based on population ratios.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate KG Krishnamurti submitted that Article 342A(3) of the Constitution makes it clear that BC lists must be prepared through a scientific survey conducted by a dedicated commission, and that elections should be held only after the exercise is completed.

Responding to these submissions, the Andhra Pradesh High Court asked the government whether such a commission had been appointed and sought full details. The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of a caste census so far and adjourned the hearing to January 19.

Government position

Andhra Pradesh has not conducted a BCs caste census yet. Critics argue that continuing reservations based on outdated data affect not only BCs but other sections as well. At the national level, the Union government has decided to include caste details in the 2026 Census, without appointing state-level dedicated commissions. Similarly, SC sub-categorisation has been deferred until after the 2026 Census.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government has not announced any clear policy on appointing a dedicated commission for BCs. With the High Court stepping in, pressure is mounting on the government to take a definitive decision.

Election uncertainty

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has begun preparatory work for local body elections, with panchayat polls expected in February and municipal elections in April. However, in light of the ongoing court proceedings, the likelihood of postponement is high.

Legal experts warn that proceeding with reservations based on old caste data could invite litigation and lead to injustice across communities. If elections are deferred, the government may appoint special officers to manage local bodies, but even this process has not yet been initiated.

The experience of neighbouring Telangana is being closely watched. The attempts to enhance BCs' reservations based on a dedicated commission’s findings were stalled after the High Court stayed a government order increasing quotas. Observers believe Andhra Pradesh could face a similar situation.

Social justice debate

AP BC Welfare Association president Keshana Shankara Rao has demanded that the government conduct a caste census and legally classify BCs' reservations in proportion to the population. He said local body elections should be held only after such classification, warning that BCs organisations would launch protests.

Rao emphasised that no scientific study of the BCs population has been conducted so far and urged the government to act without delay.

Political scientist Prof. E. Venkateshu of the University of Hyderabad cautioned that increasing BCs quotas beyond permissible limits could invite judicial rejection, as seen in Telangana. He noted that BCs constitute around 48 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s population, while SCs and STs together have 22.5 per cent reservation.

To keep the total quota within the 50 per cent ceiling, he suggested that the government could voluntarily fix BCs reservations at 27.5 per cent through a government order, while allowing BCs candidates to contest under the general category to make up the remaining share. This, he said, could serve as a compromise and help avoid postponement of elections.

Political implications

While the inclusion of caste data in the 2026 Census may bring long-term benefits to BCs, the immediate challenge lies in managing local body elections without triggering political backlash. BCs organisations have already begun mobilising, warning that elections will not be allowed unless reservations are implemented based on scientifically determined population data.

In this backdrop, the High Court’s verdict on the BCs petitions is expected to have a significant impact on Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape. While a caste census is crucial for social justice, prolonged delays in elections could also affect grassroots governance, leaving the government caught between legal obligations and political consequences.

