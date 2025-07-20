Andhra liquor scam chargesheet names former CM Jagan Reddy, but not as accused

A chargesheet filed by Andhra Pradesh police in connection with Rs 3,500 crore alleged liquor scam in a local court has mentioned former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the recipient of kickbacks averaging Rs 50-60 crore per month.



Also read | Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Reddy claims collapse of law and order, demands President's rule

The 305-page chargesheet filed on Saturday, however, stopped short of naming Jagan accused. The court is yet to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

Substantiated by witness

"The collected amounts were eventually handed over to Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy(A-1). Rajasekhar Reddy would then pass the money to Vijay Sai Reddy (A-5), Mithun Reddy (A-4), and Balaji (A-33), who would transfer it to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On average, Rs 50-60 crore was collected every month," said the chargesheet, adding that it was corroborated by a witness.

The chargesheet alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy, "the mastermind and co-conspirator" behind the entire Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam, had influenced excise policy manipulation besides being instrumental in replacing automated OFS (order for supply) with manual process, and in planting loyalists in APSBCL (Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited). He allegedly created shell distilleries and handed over "kickbacks" to Jagan through another accused, Balaji Govindappa, the chargesheet further alleged.

Money laundering charge

Rajasekhar Reddy routed as much as Rs 250-Rs 300 crore cash for elections on behalf of YSRCP Party in tandem with accused Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (former MLA) and was also responsible for laundering funds through over 30 shell firms.

The amount was invested to acquire land, gold, and luxury assets in Dubai and Africa.



Also read | Andhra CM Naidu imposing 'undeclared Emergency' in state: YSRCP

The police alleged that the key accused brought out the new liquor during the previous YSRCP regime with an underlying intent of having full control over its supply and sale in a bid to achieve their broader goal of earning commissions/kickbacks between 2019 and 2024.

YSRCP MP arrested

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged liquor scam on Saturday arrested YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy in the case after grilling him for several hours.

A string of YSRCP leaders condemned the arrest of Midhun Reddy, calling it a clear case of ‘political vendetta’ by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.



(With agency inputs)