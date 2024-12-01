Andhra govt withdraws state Waqf Board orders issued during YSRCP rule

As protests against the Waqf amendment bill gain momentum, the Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn all earlier orders issued for the state Waqf Board by the previous government helmed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while announcing the constitution of a new board

Operational issues

The N Chandrababu Naidu government in a recent order said the Waqf Board, constituted under the regime of Reddy, had not been functional since March 2023. Also, the absence of Sunni and Shia scholars and former MPs in the board had rendered it functionless, the order said.

That apart, junior advocates were being appointed to the board in violation of Bar Council rules. This has led to conflict of interest involving senior advocates who filed cases, the order said.

The order also mentioned the controversial election of SK Khaija as a board member and the row over his eligibility as a ‘mutawalli’ (a person who runs the board).

Controversial bill

The Centre introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 8. While the bill has been opposed by Muslim bodies across the country, who call it a ploy by the government to snatch Waqf land, the government says the law will streamline the work of the Waqf Board and help in better management of Waqf properties.

While the government later formed a 31- member joint parliamentary committee to examine the bill, the Lok Sabha on Thursday (November 28) adopted a resolution to extend the tenure of the panel till the last day of the Budget session next year.