Andhra: Dancer bites off hen’s head during public performance; police file FIR

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a case against a dancer who allegedly bit off a hen’s head during a bizarre public dance performance.

The incident occurred in Anakapalli district, and the police took action based on a complaint by the organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

PETA came across the video circulating on social media, which showed the man performing in front of an audience that included children.

The FIR has been registered against the dancer and the organisers of the event under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“Those who abuse animals are often shown to have no regard for human life either. For the sake of everyone’s safety, it is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this,” said Sinchana Subramanyan, Cruelty Response Coordinator for PETA India.