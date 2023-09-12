The Federal
Chandrababu Naidu
N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested for his alleged role in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam | File photo

Andhra court rejects TDP chief Naidu’s plea seeking house custody

Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is in 14-day judicial custody at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison after his arrest in a corruption case

12 Sep 2023 12:54 PM GMT

In a jolt to the beleaguered Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, a local court in Vijayawada on Tuesday (September 12) rejected a house-custody petition filed by N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in an alleged multi-crore scam and is currently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in judicial custody for 14 days.

House custody was not granted, Naidu's lawyer Jayakar Matta said.

On Monday (September 11), a team of lawyers headed by senior counsel Siddharth Luthra representing Naidu had filed a petition to grant house custody for the former chief minister citing threat perception.

Naidu has been provided a Z-plus category security cover.

A local court in Vijayawada remanded the TDP chief in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday (September 11) for his alleged role in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

(With agency inputs)

