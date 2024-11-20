Andhra CM Naidu targeting my mother, sister via 'hate campaign': Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 20 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of targeting his mother and sister through a "hate campaign", asserting that Naidu would do "anything" for political advantage.

The former chief minister alleged that Naidu had been spreading false narratives about his sister, Y S Sharmila, and mother, Y S Vijayamma.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli, Reddy said, "I want to directly ask Chandrababu Naidu. Even you have a family, and there may be differences within our families. But the way you speak and post about mine, no one else engages in such cruel politics. Only you do." The opposition leader said that Naidu had allegedly orchestrated an abusive campaign against him through a TDP national spokesperson when he was the chief minister, questioning its legitimacy.

He also claimed that a "hate campaign" against Sharmila had been launched from premises reportedly owned by Naidu's brother-in-law, N Balakrishna, in Hyderabad.

Reddy played an old video in which Sharmila had complained about pro-TDP websites and YouTube channels targeting her.

The YSRCP chief also posed questions about Naidu's relationship with his parents, asking, "Did you ever introduce your parents to the people of this state? He has no right to talk about human relations. After rising politically, did you ever take them home, feed them, and send them back happily?" Further, Reddy questioned whether Naidu had participated in the funeral rites of his parents, accusing the TDP leader of resorting to any lies or deceit for political gain.

Reddy concluded by urging the people of Andhra Pradesh to be cautious, saying, "We are battling a person like this, and I request the people of the state to be careful in this war." PTI

