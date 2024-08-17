Andhra CM Naidu meets FM Sitharaman, seeks more support for state

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday and discussed issues related to his state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief informed Sitharaman about Andhra Pradesh's poor financial health and sought enhanced support under various schemes for rebuilding of the state.

The TDP, with its 16 Lok Sabha MPs, is a key constituent of the BJP-led NDA government.

Naidu earlier called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought enhanced financial assistance for the debt-ridden southern state.

He is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the second day of his visit to the national capital. PTI

