Andhra CM Naidu compares Jagan to infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday (July 25) drew a controversial comparison between former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and the infamous Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

During a session in the state Assembly, Naidu reportedly released a white paper claiming that Andhra Pradesh had become the "ganja (marijuana) capital" of the country under Reddy's rule. He slammed Reddy for the alleged law-and-order issues during his tenure, saying, "There was only one person who can compare to what happened in Andhra, drug lord Pablo Escobar."

Naidu's allegations

Naidu reportedly likened Reddy to Escobar, alleging that under Reddy's governance, marijuana became readily available in every village in Andhra Pradesh. He questioned Reddy's intentions, comparing his alleged greed to the wealth amassed by major Indian industrialists.

"What was the aim of the former chief minister (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy)? Tata, Reliance, and the Ambanis have money. He wanted to become richer than them. Some have need, some have greed, and some have mania, and these maniacs do these kinds of things," Naidu said, according to news agency ANI.

Naidu also accused Reddy of targeting TDP leaders by filing cases against them, asserting that this was part of a broader pattern of lawlessness and disorder during Reddy's administration.

Jagan hits back

In response, YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the TDP government, claiming there had been a lack of justice and democracy in Andhra Pradesh. "We stand before this country in Delhi and we question whether democracy is prevalent or not in Andhra Pradesh, where the word democracy means equitable justice and today in the state. Equitable justice is denied and democracy stands limping," Reddy asserted.

Who was Pablo Escobar?

Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria (1949-1993) was a Colombian drug lord and leader of the Medellín Cartel, dubbed "The King of Cocaine". He controlled much of the global cocaine trade in the 1980s and early 1990s, becoming one of the wealthiest criminals ever. His cartel was responsible for widespread violence, including assassinations and bombings. Despite his narco-terrorism, Escobar built housing and infrastructure for the poor, gaining some public support. He was killed by Colombian National Police special forces in 1993. Escobar's legacy remains largely controversial.