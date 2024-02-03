Andhra CM Jagan tells YSRCP supporters to propel party to another historic poll win

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 3 (PTI) YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday called on his party cadres and supporters to be ready for another historic victory in the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a public meeting in Denduluru in Eluru district, he told the supporters to be ready to fight opposition leaders like TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and a few other political parties.

Reddy noted that all the opposition leaders have joined together against him, but he is never alone as he has found a place in the hearts of lakhs of YSRCP supporters.

"Are you ready to propel our party to victory again for changing the fate of every family and the future of poor households," he asked.

YSRCP supporters and party workers from 50 assembly constituencies belonging to the Godavari and Krishna districts were present.

Reddy said he derives strength from God and lakhs of party supporters.

Pinning hopes on the welfare schemes and programmes of his regime, the YSRCP chief said he will use them as "weapons" in the forthcoming polls to fight his opponents.

According to Reddy, his opponents will launch an attack on his welfare-centric governance, all good deeds extended to every household and development work.

The chief minister said that he brought a system of bribe-less transparency in the southern state through direct-benefit transfer (DBT) scheme and other initiatives.

He also claimed that 75 per cent of the Rs 2.55 lakh crore welfare done under the YSRCP regime was extended to SC, ST, BC and minority communities. PTI

