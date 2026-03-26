Andhra bus fire accident: 14 charred to death in Markapuram district

At least 14 people were killed and about 23 were injured in a bus fire accident in Rayavaram in Markapuram district on Thursday (March 26), police said. The victims were burnt alive.

According to local TV channels, the bus collided with a gravel-loaded tipper.

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Police said some passengers sustained minor injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, while officials continue to collect further information.

Markapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said, "Fourteen people died in the accident and 23 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, including the driver. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident."

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Rescue teams are working to identify the victims and gather details of their relatives, who will be informed once verification is completed, he said.

Nagraju said that some bodies are still believed to be trapped inside the bus, which caught fire following the accident, making retrieval operations difficult.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident and expressed grief over the loss of lives.