Andhra assembly to pass resolution giving Amaravati legal standing as capital

Amaravati, Mar 27 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh assembly is set to pass a resolution on Saturday seeking clear legal sanctity from the Centre for the greenfield city of Amaravati as the state capital.

On March 26, the state cabinet approved a decision to enable the legislative assembly to adopt the resolution, aimed at realising the vision of developing Amaravati as the capital city.

The capital project remained in limbo for nearly five years between 2019 and 2024 during the previous YSRCP government. Former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had proposed a three-capital model retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital, designating Kurnool as the judicial capital and Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

As a result, projects initiated by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu between 2014 and 2019 had been stalled, triggering prolonged protests by farmers who had pooled their land for Amaravati.

Nearly 30,000 peasants parted with over 34,000 acres for the construction of Amaravati, while the total land bank assembled for the proejct stood at 54,000 acres.

However, Reddy’s three capital proposal lost momentum after the YSRCP's defeat in the 2024 assembly polls, with the TDP-led NDA alliance reviving the Amaravati project.

On May 2, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaunched the construction of the greenfield capital city and assured full support for the southern state's development.

Within a year of returning to power, Naidu embarked on the second phase of land pooling scheme (LPS) to expand the capital region.

The government is working to integrate Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tadepalli with Amaravati to develop a major urban hub.

As part of this phase, the state government has begun pooling 16,666 acres from seven villages.

The additional land is meant to accommodate key projects such as a 5,000-acre international airport, smart industries, laying an inner ring road (IRR) around Amaravati, a railway station, among others.

As per the Cabinet approval, the Assembly will also pass a resolution urging the central government to amend the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which deals with the common capital (Hyderabad) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The southern state is hoping to accomplish this objective when the Parliament is session.

However, it remains unclear whether a similar resolution will be introduced in the legislative council where the YSRCP holds a majority. PTI

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